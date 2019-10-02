Michael Ojok
20:06

CECAFA U-20 Finals Shifted to Njeru

2 Oct 2019, 20:01 Comments 94 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Environment Misc Updates

In short
According to Musonye, the decision was taken based on logistical and the weather. He says the committee did not want to overwork Pece stadium due to the heavy rains being experienced in the district.

 

Tagged with: CECAFA u-20 finals moved to Njeru
Mentioned: CECAFA U-20 Nicholas Musonye

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.