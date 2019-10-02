CECAFA U-20 Finals Shifted to Njeru

In short
According to Musonye, the decision was taken based on logistical and the weather. He says the committee did not want to overwork Pece stadium due to the heavy rains being experienced in the district.
CECAFA U-20 Finals Shifted to Njeru2 Oct 2019, 20:01 Comments 94 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Environment Misc Updates
