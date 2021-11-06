CECAFA U-20 Women’s Cup: Uganda Beats Tanzania 1-0

In short
Uganda’s lone goal was scored through a penalty by team captain Fauzia Najjemba in the 73rd minute of the game. With the current result, Uganda maintains the first position of the tournament’s table standings, followed by fellow title contenders, Ethiopia.
CECAFA U-20 Women’s Cup: Uganda Beats Tanzania 1-06 Nov 2021, 22:22 Comments 95 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: competition match team
Mentioned: Ayub Khalifa Burundi Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia FUFA Fauzia Najjemba Njeru Tanzania Uganda head coach
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.