In short
Uganda scored seven goals in the first half and sealed off the day’s win with four goals in the second half.
CECAFA U17: Uganda Defeats Djibouti 11:0
Mentioned: Ayub Khalifah Burundi Djibouti Eritrea FUFA Fatouma Mousa Fauzia Najjemba Hadijah Nandago Juliet Nalukenge Kenya Kevin Nakachwa Margret Kunihira Njeru Samalie Nakachwa Stella Musubika Tanzania Uganda head coach
