CECAFA U17: Uganda Defeats Djibouti 11:0

11 Dec 2019, 19:39 Comments 107 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Sport Misc Report
One of Djibouti's injured players being carried from the pitch.

In short
Uganda scored seven goals in the first half and sealed off the day’s win with four goals in the second half.

 

