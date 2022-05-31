Fahad Muganga
CECAFA Women’s Championship: Four Teams Check-in Ahead of Tourney  Top story

31 May 2022, 07:11 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Djibouti team having a training session

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network- URN Rogers Mulindwa, a member of the local organizing committee, said they expect three other teams namely Tanzania, Zanzibar, and Ethiopia to check in anytime before the games start.

 

