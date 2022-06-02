Fahad Muganga
14:53

CECAFA Women's Championship: Striker Ikwaput Eager for Another Show

2 Jun 2022, 14:43 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Fazila kneeling down, as she celebrates one of her goals with teammates

In short
Ikwaput's two goals came in either half hence a 2-1 win victory for Uganda. Ikwaput has thanked their head coach George William Lutalo for naming her on the first squad, saying that she will continue working hard to help the Crested Cranes win the tournament.

 

