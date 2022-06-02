In short
Ikwaput's two goals came in either half hence a 2-1 win victory for Uganda. Ikwaput has thanked their head coach George William Lutalo for naming her on the first squad, saying that she will continue working hard to help the Crested Cranes win the tournament.
CECAFA Women's Championship: Striker Ikwaput Eager for Another Show2 Jun 2022, 14:43 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: crsted cranes triker ikwapu crsted cranes triker ikwaput
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.