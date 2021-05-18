CEHURD Probes How Mukono Stillborn Ended Up in Placenta Pit

In short
Baiti used scan images that were taken earlier to prove that she was expecting two babies and not one. But moments after the complaint, health workers at the hospital gave her a stillborn and told her that the baby had been mistakenly thrown in a placenta pit.
CEHURD Probes How Mukono Stillborn Ended Up in Placenta Pit18 May 2021, 13:41 Comments 128 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Human rights Security Updates
In short
Mentioned: Placenta Pit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.