Flavia Nassaka
08:26

CEHURD Sues Gov't for Contempt of Court over Proposed Health Budget Cuts

28 Apr 2021, 08:11 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Health Updates
A lady who lost her daughter in law because she couldnt raise shs50,000 for a bribe at a press conference earlier today.

A lady who lost her daughter in law because she couldnt raise shs50,000 for a bribe at a press conference earlier today.

In short
In the petition filed on Tuesday, Peter Eceru, a lawyer and Programmes Specialist at CEHURD which is suing the government for contempt of court said he had perused through the budget framework papers for the FY 2021/22 and found no sufficient funds for the health sector in general and maternal health in particular.

 

Tagged with: Contempt of court Health budget cuts
Mentioned: Constitutional Court of Uganda Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.