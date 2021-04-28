In short
In the petition filed on Tuesday, Peter Eceru, a lawyer and Programmes Specialist at CEHURD which is suing the government for contempt of court said he had perused through the budget framework papers for the FY 2021/22 and found no sufficient funds for the health sector in general and maternal health in particular.
CEHURD Sues Gov't for Contempt of Court over Proposed Health Budget Cuts28 Apr 2021, 08:11 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Health Updates
A lady who lost her daughter in law because she couldnt raise shs50,000 for a bribe at a press conference earlier today.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.