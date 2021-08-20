Flavia Nassaka
09:35

Celebrating Volunteers Who Support Vulnerable Communities amidst Pandemic

20 Aug 2021, 09:30 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Updates

In short
Early last year, in the first lockdown, Uganda was hit hard as many people living with HIV missed their medication refills affecting their adherence to medicine, yet another big number of people reported developing mental health challenges and couldn’t access care.

 

Tagged with: Human Rights and COVID-19 World Humanitarian Day
Mentioned: Government of uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.