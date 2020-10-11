Hafitha Issa
16:13

Celebrations as NRM Declares Winners for Special Interest Group Primaries Top story

11 Oct 2020, 16:13 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Laura Kanushu gives a victory Speech

In short
The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi declared Kanushu winner of the primary elections held on Saturday. According to the results, Kanushu garnered 1670 votes defeating the incumbent national PWD woman representative Sofia Nalule who polled 739 votes.

 

