In short
The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi declared Kanushu winner of the primary elections held on Saturday. According to the results, Kanushu garnered 1670 votes defeating the incumbent national PWD woman representative Sofia Nalule who polled 739 votes.
Celebrations as NRM Declares Winners for Special Interest Group Primaries Top story11 Oct 2020, 16:13 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: NRM Primaries for Special Interest Groups
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.