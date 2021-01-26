Celebrations of Kasese FDC Mayoral Victory Paralyses Business

In short
NRM’s Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku Kime came second with 10,937 votes followed by NUP’s candidate Samuel Ahebwa who polled 143 votes while independent candidate Mutungwa Johnson trailed in the race with 99 votes.
Celebrations of Kasese FDC Mayoral Victory Paralyses Business26 Jan 2021, 21:43 Comments 128 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: FDC supporters in kasese FDC wins kasese mayor seat
Mentioned: FDC supporters
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.