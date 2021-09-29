In short
“Police detectives at Katwe Police station who visited the scene said the liquid splashed on him burning him and the clothes he was dressed in. But the victim ran out to Makindye medical center close to the scene before he was rushed to Nsambya hospital,” he said.
Centenary Bank Manager Nursing Injuries After Acid Attack
29 Sep 2021
