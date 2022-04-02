In short
According to UBOS, the prevalence of autism stands at an estimated 88 people per 10,000 persons in the Ugandan population. The central region has the highest number of autistic persons in the country with 106,749 cases followed by the Eastern with 101,334 cases.
Central, Eastern Regions Have Highest Number of Autistic Children-UBOS
