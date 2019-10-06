Cerebral Palsy Survivors Battle Persistent Stigma Among Communities

In short
According to the 2014 Uganda National and Housing Population Census, 20 percent of Ugandans suffer from at least one disability. The most common cause of these disabilities includes birth defects, infections, accidents and by injecting through medical negligence while injecting children and diseases such as cancer.
Cerebral Palsy Survivors Battle Persistent Stigma Among Communities6 Oct 2019, 12:48 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Profiles Feature
In short
Tagged with: Cerebral Palsy Christine Kirungi the Executive Director Uganda National Association of Cerebral Palsy Treatment of Cerebral Palsy in Uganda Uganda National Association of Cerebral Palsy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.