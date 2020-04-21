Cereleno Market in Gulu Reopened

In short
The district coronavirus taskforce and security authorities opened the market on Tuesday on condition that the vendors adhere to social distancing rules, reduce on the number of food vendors and putting in place screening facilities at each entry point.
Cereleno Market in Gulu Reopened21 Apr 2020, 12:46 Comments 108 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Health Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: cereleno market opened
Mentioned: Cereleno Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.