Cereleno Market in Gulu Reopened

21 Apr 2020 Gulu, Uganda

In short
The district coronavirus taskforce and security authorities opened the market on Tuesday on condition that the vendors adhere to social distancing rules, reduce on the number of food vendors and putting in place screening facilities at each entry point.

 

