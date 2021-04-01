Nebert Rugadya
Certified Seed Companies to Tame Decline in Standards

A water-proof and weevil resistant hermetic bag suitable for grain storage

In short
Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja says it is prudent for the government to have the standards issue handled at a go and comprehensively, instead of tackling is sector by sector or stage by stage of the value chain.

He has also vowed to periodically publish the certified seed companies starting this month, and also the chemical inputs that are considered dangerous.

 

