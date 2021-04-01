In short
Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja says it is prudent for the government to have the standards issue handled at a go and comprehensively, instead of tackling is sector by sector or stage by stage of the value chain.
He has also vowed to periodically publish the certified seed companies starting this month, and also the chemical inputs that are considered dangerous.
Certified Seed Companies to Tame Decline in Standards
1 Apr 2021
