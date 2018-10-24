Samuel Amanya
08:04

Chahafi Health Center IV Lacks an Anesthetic Technician, Gas Cylinders

24 Oct 2018, 08:04 Comments 164 Views Kisoro, Uganda Crime Analysis
Chahafi Health Centre IV in Bufumbira East County, Kisoro district Samuel Amanya

Chahafi Health Centre IV in Bufumbira East County, Kisoro district Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District LC V Chairperson, says their efforts to advertise the post of an anesthetic technician have failed to yield results as no body applies.

 

Tagged with: chahafi health centre iv anesthetic technician theatre attendant kisoro district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.