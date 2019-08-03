CHAN 2020: Somalia’s Coach Warns Uganda Cranes

In short
Uganda Cranes will host Somalia in the return leg this afternoon at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo. Under caretaker coach Abudallah Mubiru, the Uganda Cranes have a 3-1 advantage after winning in the first leg played in Djibouti last weekend.
CHAN 2020: Somalia’s Coach Warns Uganda Cranes3 Aug 2019, 12:51 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2020 CHAN Bashir Hayford Somalia Uganda Cranes
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.