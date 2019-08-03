Andrew Jackson Oryada
12:56

CHAN 2020: Somalia’s Coach Warns Uganda Cranes

3 Aug 2019 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Uganda Cranes will host Somalia in the return leg this afternoon at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo. Under caretaker coach Abudallah Mubiru, the Uganda Cranes have a 3-1 advantage after winning in the first leg played in Djibouti last weekend.

 

Tagged with: 2020 CHAN Bashir Hayford Somalia Uganda Cranes

