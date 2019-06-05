In short
Last year, Government allocated 700 million shillings for the construction of classrooms, laboratories, and a library at the community school which currently has only two structures.
Change of Contractor Delays Completion of UGX 700m Kabarole School
The construction had been projected to be at roofing level by June this year but with centralisation of the procurement and contracting processes, it is still at slab level.
In short
