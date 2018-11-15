In short
In January 2018, fire broke out at Chanika border reducing several stalls to ashes. In March 2018, fire broke out from one of the wooden kiosks before it spread and destroyed 25 others.
Chanika Traders, Authorities Feud Over Plan to Phase Out Wooden Kiosks
15 Nov 2018
Some of the wooden kiosks that were gutted by fire in March 2018
