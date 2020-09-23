Hafitha Issa
Chaos as Candidates Protest Slow Pace at Kawempe Electoral Office

Crowds at Kawempe Electoral Commission

According to the Electoral Commission Schedule, aspirants from Kyebando Central were due for nomination today, Wednesday. However, the commission had a backlog from Tuesday, which had to be cleared, before starting on a new group.

 

