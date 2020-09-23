Chaos as Candidates Protest Slow Pace at Kawempe Electoral Office

In short
According to the Electoral Commission Schedule, aspirants from Kyebando Central were due for nomination today, Wednesday. However, the commission had a backlog from Tuesday, which had to be cleared, before starting on a new group.
Chaos as Candidates Protest Slow Pace at Kawempe Electoral Office23 Sep 2020, 18:47 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Kawempe Electoral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.