Chaos as Councilors Try to Eject Wakiso Town Clerk

A policeman standing in the middle to defend the Wakiso Town Clerk Livingstone Kasibante (seated) from being evicted from his office

Wakiso Town Council LC III Chairperson, Fredson Mukalazi Kasiwukira said that he was shocked by the conduct and protest by councillors. He explained that the first council was constituted in December last year followed by the constitution of committees after the one for swearing-in held in May.