Ephraim Kasozi
08:03

Chaos as Councilors Try to Eject Wakiso Town Clerk

1 Mar 2022, 07:48 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
A policeman standing in the middle to defend the Wakiso Town Clerk Livingstone Kasibante (seated) from being evicted from his office

A policeman standing in the middle to defend the Wakiso Town Clerk Livingstone Kasibante (seated) from being evicted from his office

In short
Wakiso Town Council LC III Chairperson, Fredson Mukalazi Kasiwukira said that he was shocked by the conduct and protest by councillors. He explained that the first council was constituted in December last year followed by the constitution of committees after the one for swearing-in held in May.

 

Tagged with: protest, councilors, town clerk, accusations, evict, mismanagement
Mentioned: Ministry of local government, Wakiso district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.