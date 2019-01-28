Wambuzi Reacheal
07:13

Chaos as Kagoma FDC Youth Chairperson is Thrown Out of Party Meeting Top story

28 Jan 2019, 07:12 Comments 122 Views Iganga, Uganda Politics Report
The forum for democratic change youth for Kagoma constituency Martin Ikuute, being forced out of the party's meeting held at mother Kevin hall in Iganga district on Sunday. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Ikuute was ejected from the party meeting dubbed FDC Busoga Assembly 2019 that was held at Mother Kevin hall in Iganga district on Sunday.

 

