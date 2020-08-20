Chaos as LC 5 Chairperson, MP Miss On Register

In short
Trouble started after the Jinja LC V Chairperson, Titus Kisambira and Kagoma County Member of Parliament, Moses Walyomu were turned away from the polls on grounds that their names were not on the approved voter’s register.
Chaos as LC 5 Chairperson, MP Miss On Register20 Aug 2020, 14:09 Comments 185 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: delegate district election executive committee voter
Mentioned: Titus Kisambira
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.