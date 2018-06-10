Candia Stephen
Chaos as Mourners Overpower Security to Sieze Abiriga's Casket

Part of the crowd that invaded the air field Candia Stephen

In short
Nosooner had the two bodies been removed from the Chopper than the mourners who were watching from the western side of the airfield poured into the airfield weeping, wailing and shouting all blames on government for Abirigas death.

 

