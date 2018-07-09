Chaos in Nansana as LC I Candidate Dies Suspiciously

In short
Simon Byakatonda, a resident of Ganda, says those who saw the body of the deceased, said it had all signs showing that he might have died of poisoning. He says it is this that enraged residents prompting them to turn rowdy.
Chaos in Nansana as LC I Candidate Dies Suspiciously9 Jul 2018, 07:35 Comments 144 Views Wakiso, Uganda Election Politics Security Updates
Police keep high presence at Ganda Village with fears of roaming chaos following the suspicious death of the LC I candidate who has also been the village leader for over thirty years Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.