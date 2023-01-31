Julius Ocungi
Charcoal Ban Covers All Acholi Sub-Region, Gov't Clarifies

Gulu, Uganda
A truck loaded with charcoal in Pabbo Subcounty, Amuru District.

Environment Permanent Secretary Alfred Okot Okidi says whereas the directive was specifically given in Gulu District, implementation cuts across the entire sub-region.

 

