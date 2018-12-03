Peter Labeja
20:47

Charcoal Dealers Flee Amuru District

3 Dec 2018, 20:47 Comments 67 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Analysis
Impounded Bags of Charcoal Are Set Ablaze To Prevent The Dealers Accessing Them Peter Labeja

Impounded Bags of Charcoal Are Set Ablaze To Prevent The Dealers Accessing Them Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The operation that was launched last week in Atiak Sub County has seen more than 200 charcoal dealers arrested by Police and soldiers of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF for illegally engaging in extraction and trade in forests products.

 

Tagged with: charcoal dealers flee amuru district charcoal business in amuru district charcoal operation in amuru district linda agnes auma rdc amuru district deforestation in amuru district deforestation in northern uganda
Mentioned: national forestry authority uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.