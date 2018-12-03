Charcoal Dealers Flee Amuru District

In short
The operation that was launched last week in Atiak Sub County has seen more than 200 charcoal dealers arrested by Police and soldiers of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF for illegally engaging in extraction and trade in forests products.
Impounded Bags of Charcoal Are Set Ablaze To Prevent The Dealers Accessing Them Login to license this image from 1$.
