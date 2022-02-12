Fahad Muganga
15:47

Chelangat Defeats Chemutai at National Cross Country Championship Top story

12 Feb 2022, 15:43 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
merceyline chelangat won the race. Photo by Fahad Muganga

merceyline chelangat won the race. Photo by Fahad Muganga

In short
Chelangat, who also represented Uganda in the over 10000m distance in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, said it was not easy to compete with short distance runners because of their pace but she used her endurance to defeat them.

 

Tagged with: National cross country championship

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.