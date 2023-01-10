In short
Doctor Grace Nambatya, the Director of Research at NCRI says they are going to carry out clinical trials on the late Anatooli’s herbal medicine combinations, with a view of preserving his knowledge and promoting the use of natural therapies for various illnesses.
Chemotherapeutics Research Institute Undertakes to Advance Brother Anatooli's Herbal Medicines

Kyotera, Uganda
