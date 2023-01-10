Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Chemotherapeutics Research Institute Undertakes to Advance Brother Anatooli’s Herbal Medicines Top story

10 Jan 2023, 08:31 Comments 155 Views Kyotera, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Science and technology Updates
Bro. Anatoli showing one of the books he wrote. Photo by Ivan Kimbowa.

In short
Doctor Grace Nambatya, the Director of Research at NCRI says they are going to carry out clinical trials on the late Anatooli’s herbal medicine combinations, with a view of preserving his knowledge and promoting the use of natural therapies for various illnesses.

 

