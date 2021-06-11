Cheptegei Finishes 6th at Wanda Diamond League

In short
The 5000 m world record holder finished 6th posting a season-best of 12:54:69 after leading much of the race before the 20-year-old Norwegian took over to post a personal best of 12:48:45. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet came second at 12:49:02.
Cheptegei Finishes 6th at Wanda Diamond League11 Jun 2021, 07:25 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
