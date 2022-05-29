In short
On Saturday Cheptegei took part in the men’s 5000m race on Day One of the Prefontaine Classic in a world lead time of 12 minutes and 57.99 seconds which is the fastest time over that distance this year making him the first runner this year to complete the 5000m race under 13 minutes.
Cheptegei Happy With World Lead Time Despite Failing to Break 5,000 Meters Record
