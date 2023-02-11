Cheptoek William
20:01

Cheptegei Named National Team Captain Ahead of World Cross Country Championships

11 Feb 2023, 19:55 Comments 186 Views Sport Profiles Report
Cheptegei and Minister Ogwang at the Training Camp in Kapchorwa. Photo by William Cheptoek

In short
Njia told Uganda Radio Network that Cheptegei's relationship with the entire national team is motivating and inspirational. “Having an athlete who is a role model in the sport to be a Captain like Cheptegei motivates teammates, Coaches and UAF, and the end result is a success,” he said.

 

