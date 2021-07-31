In short
The long-distance runner says that he endured a lot of pressure which caused him mental distress and anxiety before the 10,000 metres race held on Friday in Tokyo. He scooped a silver medal in the highly competitive race which was won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won bronze in the same race.
Cheptegei Pondered Quitting Olympics Due to Pressure
Joshua Cheptegei Olympic games
