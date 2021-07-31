Fahad Muganga
Cheptegei Pondered Quitting Olympics Due to Pressure

31 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Chepetegi expected a gold. Courtesy Picture

In short
The long-distance runner says that he endured a lot of pressure which caused him mental distress and anxiety before the 10,000 metres race held on Friday in Tokyo. He scooped a silver medal in the highly competitive race which was won by Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won bronze in the same race.

 

