Chewable Tablet Promises Better Treatment against Intestinal Worms

Mebendazole is one of the medicines recommended by WHO to treat intestinal worm infections in humans. This formulation is now donated to WHO by the pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson, in aid of preschool children, an important group at risk for intestinal worms.
22 Jun 2018, Kampala, Uganda
