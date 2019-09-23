Chickenpox Outbreak Reported in Aswa Camp Primary School

In short
The school head teacher, Albert Ocaya says at least 21 pupils tested positive for chickenpox at Oroko Health Centre II last week.
Chickenpox Outbreak Reported in Aswa Camp Primary School23 Sep 2019, 14:06 Comments 85 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
Tagged with: Aswa Camp Primary School David Ngole, the Palaro Sub County Chairperson III Nelson Odong Mandela, the Oroko Village Chairperson William Onyai, the Gulu District Health Educator chickenpox disease
Mentioned: Aswa Camp Primary School Oroko Health Centre II.
