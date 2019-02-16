In short
The request by more than 160 CAOs was channelled through the Association of Local Government Administrative Officers of Uganda ALGAOU to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Local Government.
Chief Administrative Officers Decry Lack of Accommodation
Benjamin Kumumanya the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Local Government addressing CAOs at ALGAOU Annual General Meeting held at Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town Login to license this image from 1$.
