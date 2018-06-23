In short
In a letter dated June 20, 2018, Byamukama a partner with Byamukama, Kaboneka Co. Advocates observed that it is now two months since the hearing of the matter at the Mbale High Court yet Court is silent as to when it will deliver its judgment.
Lawyer Questions Delayed Judgement of 'Age Limit' Petitions
