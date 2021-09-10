Chief Justice Moots for Grade One Magistrate in Each Sub County

In short
Justice Dollo said it is unfair for someone seeking justice to have to travel more than 80 kilometers to find a magistrate and this does not guarantee adequate access to justice.
Minister Matia Kasaija directed the permanent secretary to initiate a process that will enable facilitation to solve the case backlog
Chief Justice Moots for Grade One Magistrate in Each Sub County10 Sep 2021 Kampala, Uganda
