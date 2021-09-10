Nebert Rugadya
Chief Justice Moots for Grade One Magistrate in Each Sub County

10 Sep 2021
Chief Justice Owiny Dollo is frustrated by underfunding to judiciary

In short
Justice Dollo said it is unfair for someone seeking justice to have to travel more than 80 kilometers to find a magistrate and this does not guarantee adequate access to justice.

Minister Matia Kasaija directed the permanent secretary to initiate a process that will enable facilitation to solve the case backlog

 

