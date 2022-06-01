Kukunda Judith
08:32

Chief Justice Orders Closure of Supreme Court Over Safety Concerns Top story

1 Jun 2022, 08:27 Comments 385 Views Court Breaking news
Supreme Court gate closed.

Supreme Court gate closed.

In short
Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo further said that in the meantime the judicial officers who have been occupying the building will be working from home until further notice.

 

Tagged with: Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Fire outbreak Supreme Court closed Supreme Court fire

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.