Chief Justice Owiny Dollo Cautions Acholi Leaders Against Inciting Violence in Apaa Township

A section of Members of Parliament and Acholi leaders including former Presidential Candidate Norbert Mao had said that the long-standing Apaa conflicts which are being meted on the community require local means to end it. Among the suggestions was retaliation and staging nude protests to call for immediate intervention from the government and rights bodies.
Chief Justice Owiny Dollo Cautions Acholi Leaders Against Inciting Violence in Apaa Township1 Nov 2021, 06:52 Comments 150 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
Chief Justice Owiny Dollo (M) interacting with Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
