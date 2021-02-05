In short
Meanwhile the Law Society President Pheonah Wall Nabaasa has appealed to the president to appoint the head of Uganda Human Rights Commission. She argued that at the moment there are several human rights violation cases pending before the Commission but they cannot be resolved due to lack of Quorum.
Chief Justice Spits Fire Over Budget Injustice
Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo welcoming the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga at the launch of the new law year 2021
