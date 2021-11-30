Chief Justice, Principal Judge Warn Judicial Officers Against Corruption

In short
The Chief justice warned judicial officers that taking bribes and engaging in other forms of corruption shall not only tarnish their name but affect their career. He says the salaries they earn are not that high but are sufficient to facilitate them if they managed the well.
Chief Justice, Principal Judge Warn Judicial Officers Against Corruption30 Nov 2021, 11:39 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
