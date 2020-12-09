In short
Giving a keynote address at the launch of the special issue journal on Covid-19 and freedom of expression, assembly and access to information by Human Rights and Peace Center (HURIPEC) in Kampala on Tuesday, Justice Owinyi- Dollo urged Ugandans to prioritise saving lives ahead of the rights to expression, assembly and accessing information.
Chief Justice Questions Conduct of Security Forces in Enforcement COVID-19 Restrictions Top story9 Dec 2020, 07:43 Comments 321 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Human Rights
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.