Chief Justice Quotes Biblical Teachings to Preach Integrity to Judicial Officers

In short
Quoting the book of Deuteronomy Chapter 16 verses 18 to 20, Owiny-Dollo said that the Lord God commands the judicial officers not to distort justice by accepting bribes.
Chief Justice Quotes Biblical Teachings to Preach Integrity to Judicial Officers5 Jul 2022, 19:46 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and Chieg Registrar Sarah Langa Siu at the swearing in ceremony
In short
