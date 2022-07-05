Kukunda Judith
Chief Justice Quotes Biblical Teachings to Preach Integrity to Judicial Officers

5 Jul 2022, 19:46 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and Chieg Registrar Sarah Langa Siu at the swearing in ceremony

Quoting the book of Deuteronomy Chapter 16 verses 18 to 20, Owiny-Dollo said that the Lord God commands the judicial officers not to distort justice by accepting bribes.

 

