Kukunda Judith and Onesmus Niwagaba
20:02

Chief Justice Roots for Small Claims Procedure

6 Sep 2018, 20:02 Comments 159 Views Court Analysis
Chief Justice Katureebe Speaking as Justice Olive Kazaarwe Looks On. Kukunda Judith

Chief Justice Katureebe Speaking as Justice Olive Kazaarwe Looks On. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lillian Buchana the Court Registrar in Charge of SCP says that last year, more than 3,000 cases were solved under the small claims procedure. She says that plans are underway to extend the programme to all parts of the country.

 

Tagged with: justice bart katureebe small claims procedure claims procedures
Mentioned: judiciary small claims procedure law development centre

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.