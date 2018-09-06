Chief Justice Roots for Small Claims Procedure

In short
Lillian Buchana the Court Registrar in Charge of SCP says that last year, more than 3,000 cases were solved under the small claims procedure. She says that plans are underway to extend the programme to all parts of the country.
Chief Justice Roots for Small Claims Procedure6 Sep 2018, 20:02 Comments 159 Views Court Analysis
Chief Justice Katureebe Speaking as Justice Olive Kazaarwe Looks On. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.