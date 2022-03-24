Olive Nakatudde
17:11

Chief Justice Should be Uniting, Not Fanning Tribal Divisions –Kyagulanyi

24 Mar 2022, 17:07 Comments 283 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu bows in respect of late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
Now Kyagulanyi who on Thursday together with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, signed Oulanyah’s condolence book says that the people who demonstrated were not exclusively Baganda, and in any case before Oulanya, they demonstrated against the treatment overseas of Judith Babirye and Ronald Kibuule, as leaders of the party controlling resources when the health system is crumbling.

 

