Alex Otto
18:55

Chief Justice Reiterates Call for Judicial Independence

22 Jan 2018, 18:54 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court East Africa Analysis
The Judiciary, Uganda Judiciary

The Judiciary, Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Justice Bart Katureebe observed that independence of the judiciary promotes economic development and ensures justice and equity through a predictability of court decisions that cannot be overruled by a political establishment.

 

Tagged with: independence of judiciary katureebe urges museveni on independence chief justice bart katureebe interfearance from state museveni says independence should be relevant president museveni
Mentioned: judiciary office of the chief justice

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.