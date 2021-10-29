Chief Justice Warns Christian Lawyers Against Corruption

In short
The Chief Justice was speaking Friday at Hotel Africana during a public lecture organized by the Uganda Christian Lawyers Federation to remember the life of the organization’s first president Charles Owor.
Chief Justice Warns Christian Lawyers Against Corruption29 Oct 2021, 17:59 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dolo takes a photo moment with members of the Uganda Christian Lawyers Federation
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.