Kukunda Judith
09:09

Chief Justice Warns Judicial Officers Against Exorbitant Court Awards

11 Dec 2021, 08:55 Comments 149 Views Kyebando, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lady Justice Flavia Anglin Senoga being recognized by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the event.

Lady Justice Flavia Anglin Senoga being recognized by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the event.

In short
The Chief Justice also reiterated the need to amend laws to have the retirement age of the Judicial officers reviewed.

 

Tagged with: Among thoSupreme Court Justice  Paul Mugamba,  Constitutional Court/Court of Appeal  Justice  Remmy Kasule and four High Court Judges  David Kigozi Wangutusi, Wilson Kwesiga, Wilson Musene and  Flavia Anglin  Senoga,  Registrar Opifeni  Anguandia , Masaka Judiciary End of Year Dinner 2021 Retired Judges 2021

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.