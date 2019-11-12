Child Activist Kenneth Akena’s Family Losing Hope for Justice

In short
Jordan Yhang, Akena’s eldest brother told URN that the court process has not progressed ever since the hearing failed to take off in January when it was first scheduled.
Child Activist Kenneth Akena’s Family Losing Hope for Justice12 Nov 2019, 19:39 Comments 125 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
Tagged with: Director of Public Prosecution - DPP, Mathew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph and his girlfriend Munwangari Mike Chibita, Senior Communications Officer, Solomon Muyita criminal offences slain child activist Kenneth Akena Watmon
Mentioned: Criminal Division of the High Court Forest Mall in Kampala Novic Hospital, along Bombo Road.
